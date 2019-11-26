Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Catherine Howe Obituary
Catherine Howe, 93

Worcester - Catherine (Howe) Howe passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Her husband of 69 years, Albert R. Howe predeceased her. She leaves a daughter, Charlotte (Howe) Bates and her husband, Bruce; son, Keith Howe; and son, Mark Howe and his wife, Nancy; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great grandson.

Catherine was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Charles and Fannie (Cole) Howe. She graduated from South High School and earned a Bachelors degree in Journalism from Boston University. She worked as a proof reader at Davis Press. She was a former member of Greendale People's Church. She is currently a member of Salem Covenant Church and enjoyed square dancing, traveling, bowling, and playing trivia.

Visitation will be held at the Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St., Worcester, Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the Briarwood Assisted Living Facility.

For directions or to leave a message in the online guestbook, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
