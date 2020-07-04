Catherine Johnson J., "Kay, 75



Holden, MA - Catherine J. (Stratton) Johnson "Kay" passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Care One in Millbury. She is survived by her son Michael Johnson & wife Jeannine of Athol; daughter Kathleen Johnson of Worcester; and daughter Kaitlyn (Johnson) Hernandez & husband Freddie of Elgin, Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Kay is also survived by her sisters Arlyn White of Middleboro, Patricia McDonald of Oxford and Carol Otis of Coral Springs, Florida, who all lovingly provided care and support for Kay during her prolonged illness. She is preceded in death by her son Kevin Johnson and grandson Joshua Hernandez.



Kay was born in San Diego, California, daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Goergen) Stratton. She graduated from Havelock High School in Havelock, North Carolina before moving to the Worcester area where she spent her adult life. Kay worked for many years as a CNA at the Providence House Nursing Home in Worcester.



Kay was a loving and supportive mother who passed her strength, work ethic and sense of humor to her children. She enjoyed sewing, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and encouraging them in their various hobbies and interests. She loved her children fiercely and deeply and was there for them and her grandchildren no matter what. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.



Her services and burial will be private, but her family will hold a celebration of Kay's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Seeing Eye Inc. or the American Diabetes Association.



