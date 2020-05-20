|
Catherine S. (White) Luby, 64
Northborough - Catherine S. (White) Luby of Berlin, formerly of Northborough, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a period of declining health; she was 64 years old. Cathy was born and raised in Marlborough, a daughter to the late James W. White and Nancy D. (Neill) Hill. She graduated Marlborough High School in 1974 and relocated to Northborough where she devoted her time to caring for her family.
Cathy worked at the Clinton Savings Bank and Harvard Travel Co prior to being employed as an administrative assistant at Northborough's Melican School. Cathy enjoyed her 21 years at Melican and in turn, the students and staff benefited from her presence. She assisted in the numerous day-to-day operations of a school and often added her own personal touches to make the events special. Cathy truly cared for the students, teachers, staff and their extended families; her genuine and compassionate demeanor, her kindness towards others and the sincerity of her actions were unparalleled.
With a passion for cooking and a knack for decorating, Cathy looked forward to opening her home to family and friends; she loved to help make special happy memories for all. She also enjoyed painting, crafting, sewing and most especially, traveling. Cathy, and her late husband Frederick J. Luby III, enjoyed taking cruises all over the world and traveling to the tropics. After Fred's death in 2006, Cathy continued to travel with family and friends, her most recent trip being a surprise trip to Iceland.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Sara C. Gustafson of W. Boylston; her daughter, Jennifer A. Luby and her son, Ryan F. Luby and his wife Laura, all who reside in Astoria, NY; her beloved grandchildren, Aislyn and Valen; a brother, Kevin N. White and his wife Catherine Ebell of Marlborough; a sister, Barbara Burgess and her husband John of Niskayuna, NY and her nieces and nephews whom she adored, Jake, Josh, Aimee, Nicole, Samantha, Alexandra and Timothy. She also leaves close friends and the many children and staff of Melican who meant so much to her.
The family is saddened to not be able to give Cathy the traditional services she deserves at this time due to the current Covid-19 social restrictions. A private graveside service will be held, for the family. There will be a time for friends to show their support, in the form of a graveside drive-by greeting, from 9:45-11AM, on Friday, May 22, at the Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. They will be planning a large celebration for all to honor and share memories of Cathy at later date, once the restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce Road, Northborough, MA 01532, or to the Melican PTO, 145 Lincoln Street, Northborough, MA 01532.
Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough is honored to assist the Luby family with arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020