Catherine T. Marchand, 87
Millbury - Catherine T. (Kelly) Marchand, 87, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in her home, after an illness.
She leaves her husband of 68 years, Robert I. Marchand; two sons: Robert J. Marchand and his wife, Susan M. (Bill) Marchand, of Boscawen, NH, and Jeffrey J. Marchand and his wife, Mari J. (Lemay) Marchand of Worcester; two granddaughters: Renee J. Marchand of Farmington, NH, and Danielle M. Marchand of Reno, NV; and nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents, James J. and Kathleen (Sayers) Kelly, a sister Mary Sherwood, and two brothers, James Kelly and Edward Kelly.
Born in Worcester on October 8, 1932, she was raised there and later lived in Auburn before moving to Millbury in 1966. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School, Worcester.
Mrs. Marchand was an assistant librarian at the Millbury Public Library for 15 years before she retired in 1992. She was a Member of Assumption Catholic Parish, Millbury. A voracious reader, she also enjoyed cooking and following the fortunes of the Red Sox and the Patriots.
Her funeral service will be Tuesday, November 12, at 11:30 A.M., in Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their condolences to her family from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. in the funeral home, before the service.
The Marchand family would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank their loving and caring neighbors as well as the members of the Jewish Healthcare Hospice team for all of their compassionate concern, help, and understanding during a difficult time.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019