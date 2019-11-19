|
|
Catherine (Leboda) McCarthy, 86
Oxford - Catherine (Leboda) McCarthy, 86, formerly of Spruce Street, died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Worcester Healthcare Center in Worcester after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Robert F. McCarthy of Oxford who died in 2007. She is survived by her son, Robert D. McCarthy and his wife Linda of Auburn; two step-grandchildren, Christopher Balser of Franklin and Jesse Balser of Worcester; nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by four sisters, Dorothy, Mary, Virginia, and Genevieve; and three brothers, Henry, Edward, and Stanley. She was born in Worcester, the youngest of a family of eight to the late Wawrzyniec and Aniela (Klutka) Leboda. She graduated from Leicester High School.
After graduating from high school, Mrs. McCarthy worked at Central Supply in Worcester for several years, where she met her husband. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and loved gardening.
The family would like to thank the staff in Unit 4 at Worcester Healthcare Center for their compassionate care.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. A calling hour will be held on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019