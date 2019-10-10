Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:15 PM
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
View Map
Catherine (Bain) Miller Obituary
Catherine M. (Bain) Miller, 75

DORCHESTER - Catherine M. (Bain) Miller, 75, of Dorchester, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence in The Boston Home.

Born in Boston, Cathy was the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Curtain) Bain. Cathy was a graduate of Roslindale High School, class of 1962. She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston for many years before she worked with her husband to help him with his business. Cathy was a foster mom for several years before she adopted her daughter Jennifer. Cathy was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her 30's and her health declined steadily. Before her illness Cathy enjoyed shopping, traveling the world, being a mother and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Miller, her daughter Jennifer Miller-Lambert, two sisters, Nancy Engle and Helen Anzick, as well as uncles, cousins, several nieces and nephews and their children.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 10 to 12, noon, at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. A funeral home service will follow immediately, at 12:15pm. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Catherine's memory to: The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Boston 02124. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
