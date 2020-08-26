Catherine Murray

Catherine T. "Kay" Murray, 90



BARRE - Catherine T. "Kay" Murray, 90, of Elm St., Guidance Secretary at Quabbin Regional High School for 36 years died on August 25, 2020 at Henry Heywood Hospital in Gardner.



Her husband of 50 years George Murray, Sr. predeceased her on November 1, 2001 and a brother Nunzio O. Celona. She leaves a son George V. Murray, Jr. of Barre; 2 daughters Laurie A. Stephens of NC and Deborah Newton of FL; 6 grandchildren Shawn, Matthew & Emily Murray, Colleen Stephens and Kelly Lunsford & her husband Bobby and Erik Chabot & his wife Misty; a great grandson Daniel George Lunsford and a sister Anna Robinson & her husband William of Barre.



She was born in Ware the daughter of the late Kenneth and Sarina (Mirabile) Celona and lived in Barre all her life. Kay was the Guidance Secretary at Quabbin Regional High School for 36 years and began her employment when the regional school was first built in 1967.



Kay was a camping enthusiast for many years and she and her late husband George travelled extensively in their motor home.They were members of the Good Sam Club, Presidents Club and the AARP Motor Club. She was a member of the Worcester County Educational Secretaries Association, The Massachusetts Association of School Secretaries, the Barre Historical Society, the Red Hat Flares, a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and a member of its Women's Guild, Choir, former CCD teacher and a volunteer for their annual holiday fair. Kay also volunteered at the Barre Senior Center and the Quabbin Regional Guidance Office.



The funeral Mass will be private for the family on Monday, August 31,2020 in St. Josephs Chapel, South St., Barre. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A Celebration of Kay's life will be scheduled at a later date for all to attend. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to St.Josephs Chapel, 29 South St. or to the Barre Senior Center-Elder Donation Fund, 557 South Barre Rd., Barre, MA 01005. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Rd., Barre.





