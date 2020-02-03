|
Sister Catherine Perry, S.N.D. de N., 87
Worcester - Sister Catherine Perry, S.N.D. de N., 87, of Notre Dame du Lac in Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester on the 68th anniversary of taking her vows.
She leaves two sisters-in-law, Joan Perry of Sutton and Betty Perry of West Boylston. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her religious family at Notre Dame du Lac. She was predeceased by three brothers, George Perry, Francis Perry and Mitchell Perry, Jr. and a sister, Ann Perry. She was also predeceased by her beloved dog Ginger. Sister Catherine was born in Worcester, daughter of Mitchell F. and Catherine H. (Bruneau) Perry. She graduated from Ascension High School in Worcester and Emmanuel College in Boston.
Sister Catherine taught elementary school for many years at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Springfield, MA. She also taught at Holy Name School in Chicopee and St. Aides School in New Haven, CT for several years. She loved spending time with her family, especially for cookouts, including one rare warm February when she was able to celebrate her birthday outdoors with a family cookout on the grounds of Notre Dame du Lac.
A funeral Mass will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Notre Dame du Lac, 555 Plantation St, Worcester. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Wednesday from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Notre Dame du Lac and a prayer service will be held at 2:00 pm before the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 468 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. To place an online condolence please visit:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020