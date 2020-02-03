Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Notre Dame du Lac
555 Plantation St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Notre Dame du Lac
555 Plantation St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Notre Dame du Lac
555 Plantation St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Catherine Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Catherine Perry Obituary
Sister Catherine Perry, S.N.D. de N., 87

Worcester - Sister Catherine Perry, S.N.D. de N., 87, of Notre Dame du Lac in Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester on the 68th anniversary of taking her vows.

She leaves two sisters-in-law, Joan Perry of Sutton and Betty Perry of West Boylston. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her religious family at Notre Dame du Lac. She was predeceased by three brothers, George Perry, Francis Perry and Mitchell Perry, Jr. and a sister, Ann Perry. She was also predeceased by her beloved dog Ginger. Sister Catherine was born in Worcester, daughter of Mitchell F. and Catherine H. (Bruneau) Perry. She graduated from Ascension High School in Worcester and Emmanuel College in Boston.

Sister Catherine taught elementary school for many years at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Springfield, MA. She also taught at Holy Name School in Chicopee and St. Aides School in New Haven, CT for several years. She loved spending time with her family, especially for cookouts, including one rare warm February when she was able to celebrate her birthday outdoors with a family cookout on the grounds of Notre Dame du Lac.

A funeral Mass will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Notre Dame du Lac, 555 Plantation St, Worcester. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Wednesday from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Notre Dame du Lac and a prayer service will be held at 2:00 pm before the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 468 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. To place an online condolence please visit:

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -