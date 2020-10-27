OXFORD - Catherine (Reilly) Polis, 90, of 14 Walnut Street, Oxford passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her home with the assistance of Overlook Masonic Hospice. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, George T. (Mooney) Polis.Catherine was raised in Worcester, MA with her five siblings and schooled in nursing and business. She and George had 6 children together: predeceased by David, Susan, Mary, and Rick. She is survived by her daughter Christine and her son Bill.She was a truly heroic grandmother with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time taking care of them, attending their games and events, and devoting free time to her family.She was a loyal friend and family leader who volunteered to help others when they were sick or in need. She loved birds such as cardinals and blue jays, listening to music, tanning on the beach, and traveling the country with her husband George and their many peers.Her family is at peace knowing she is together again with George. She certainly made her mark on this world, and her soul will rest in eternal peace.For safety, a celebration of life service will be held at a later time after the pandemic.