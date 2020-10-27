1/1
Catherine (Reilly) Polis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OXFORD - Catherine (Reilly) Polis, 90, of 14 Walnut Street, Oxford passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her home with the assistance of Overlook Masonic Hospice. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, George T. (Mooney) Polis.
Catherine was raised in Worcester, MA with her five siblings and schooled in nursing and business. She and George had 6 children together: predeceased by David, Susan, Mary, and Rick. She is survived by her daughter Christine and her son Bill.
She was a truly heroic grandmother with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time taking care of them, attending their games and events, and devoting free time to her family.
She was a loyal friend and family leader who volunteered to help others when they were sick or in need. She loved birds such as cardinals and blue jays, listening to music, tanning on the beach, and traveling the country with her husband George and their many peers.
Her family is at peace knowing she is together again with George. She certainly made her mark on this world, and her soul will rest in eternal peace.
For safety, a celebration of life service will be held at a later time after the pandemic.
paradisfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved