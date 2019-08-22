Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anne's Church
130 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA
Catherine Prusaczyk


1930 - 2019
Catherine M. (Castano) Prusaczyk, 89

WORCESTER - Catherine M. (Castano) Prusaczyk, 89 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Lutheran Home.

Catherine was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Liberio and Catherine (Leone) Castano where she graduated from Worcester Schools. She worked as a bookkeeper for Coghlin Electric for most of her life until her retirement. Catherine was a member of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury.

Catherine's husband of 45 years, Alexander S. Prusaczyk passed away on February 9, 2008. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sisters, Anna Dussault and Lucille Langevin.

A period of calling hours will be held privately. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to: , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
