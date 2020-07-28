Catherine Riley, 67Punta Gorda, FL - Catherine "Cathy" (Pennaccia) Riley, 67, formerly of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Fawcett Memorial Hospital. She leaves a son Michael P. Riley, and his wife Carla of Worcester; 2 brothers Brad E. Carlson and his wife Kathryn of Holden, and Michael A. Pennaccia, and his wife Bobbie of Spencer.Cathy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Michael Pennaccia and Rita Curnin. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School and worked most recently delivering newspapers for the Charlotte Sun. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends.Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester, MA 01605. There wiIl be a celebration of life at The Compass Tavern at 90 Harding St, in Worcester, following the calling hours.For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit