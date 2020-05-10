|
|
Catherine Rossetti, 100
Westborough - Catherine A. (DiPierro) Rossetti,100, longtime resident of Shrewsbury and Dennisport, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 with her devoted daughters at her side after a short period of declining health. Catherine rejoins in heaven her husband of 62 years Frank E. Rossetti who passed away in 2005, two sisters, Ida Gallo and Lucretia Porro and two brothers, Michael and Domenic DiPierro.
Catherine was born in Worcester on March 7, 1920, the second daughter of Italian immigrants, Pasquale and Filomena (DiTerlizzi) DiPierro. Growing up in the Italian section of Worcester's Shrewsbury Street, she graduated from Commerce High school and New England School of Accounting.
Catherine married her first love Frank and they settled in Shrewsbury to raise their family in the early 1950s. In 1948 they founded Towne Pharmacy at 256 Boston Turnpike, in Shrewsbury. In the mid 1970's, they established the Towne Medical Supply, where Catherine began her custom fitting services for woman after breast surgery. For years she devoted her talents to the bookkeeping of both businesses and gave considerable time to the . She was one of the first volunteers within the Reach to Recovery Program in Worcester County. Catherine lived in Shrewsbury more than 64 years before moving in 2015 to the Highlands in Westborough.
Catherine leaves behind her three devoted children, her two daughters Floranne Reagan of Dennisport and Boston, Mary Frances Rozak and her husband Richard Jubinville of Boylston, Michael Rossetti and his wife Lisa of Charlton; four grandchildren Benjamin and Gregory Rozak, Francis Rossetti and Lauren Thibeault; one great grandchild, Gabriela Thibeault; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved baby, Edward.
Along with her husband, her children always came first in Catherine's life. She was the backbone of her family and remained devoted to her beautiful grandchildren throughout her life. Catherine had a kind and loving manner towards everyone who knew her. She was a true Matriarch. Catherine enjoyed many simple pleasures of life: spending time with family and friends, family dinners, her Cape Cod home, knitting, cooking and baking. As her macular degeneration progressed, listening to books on tape became especially important. Her faith, family and friends were the cornerstones of her life. But she had room in her heart for everyone she met. She was always generous with her love, time, and resources, and helped anyone that needed it. Catherine's unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Her passing leaves a huge void in our lives but her loving and caring soul will always be part of us.
Funeral services for Catherine will be held Thursday, May 14th, 11am at the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Due to the limit on participants in the building, her service can be watched online by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking live services. Catherine will be buried immediately after the service next to her husband, in Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances in her name be made to: Church of the Nativity, Discretionary Fund, 45 Howard Street, Northborough MA 01532.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2020