Catherine A. Spangenberg, 76
WORCESTER - Catherine A. (West) Spangenberg, 76, of Worcester, died peacefully on Friday January 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Catherine was one of two daughters born to Mahlon H. and Agnes M. (Lozeau) West. She graduated from the Elizabeth Ollis Beauty and Hairdressing School in Worcester, and later became a hairdresser for family and friends. Catherine and her former husband, the late Roy J. Spangenberg, began to raise their family and settled in Auburn.
Catherine is survived by her devoted daughters, Donna M. Spaulding and her husband Richard of Cherry Valley, and Brenda L. Spangenberg and her spouse Lorraine LeMay of Worcester; grandchildren, Valerie Montalvo, Richard J. Spaulding III of West Springfield, and Michael J. Spaulding of Cherry Valley; sister, Rose M. Daigle of Spencer; and three nephews, Richard, Bobby and Russ Daigle.
Catherine enjoyed music, knitting, oil painting, watching movies, jigsaw puzzles, and bowling. She especially loved watching her grandsons' little league baseball games, which resulted in her love of watching the Boston Red Sox games.
Catherine's services and interment will be held privately at the request of her family, and the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is assisting with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of Lutheran Rehab and Salmon Hospice for their care. To leave a note of condolence for Catherine's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020