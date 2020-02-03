|
Catherine A. Theodoss, 92
Southbridge - Catherine A. (Costa) Theodoss, 92, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3rd, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after a long illness.
Her husband, Joseph H. Theodoss, passed away in 1973. She leaves her son, Jeffrey Theodoss and his wife Joni of Shrewsbury; her two daughters, JoAnn Wytzka and her husband George of Bay Village, OH and Judy LaRochelle and her husband Ajay of Southbridge; her six grandchildren, Caroline Theodoss, Nathan Theodoss, Patrick Theodoss, Jeffrey Wytzka and his wife Sarah, Derek Wytzka and Andrew Wytzka; her two great grandchildren, Olivia Wytzka and Colin Wytzka; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Nicholas Theodoss. She was also predeceased by her brother Constantine Costa, and her two sisters, Elizabeth Spiro and Tina Proko. Catherine was born in Southbridge the daughter of Sotir and Caliope (Vangel) Costa.
Catherine began her career as a secretary at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge. After the AO she was a secretary in the Southbridge School System for many years, first in the guidance office at Southbridge High School and later was the secretary for the Superintendent of Schools for several years. Catherine ended her career as a secretary at the Seven Hills Foundation in Worcester, retiring many years ago. Catherine was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Southbridge. She was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Cohasse Country Club in Southbridge. She also enjoyed many golf trips with her friends to Myrtle Beach, SC.
Her family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd Floor at the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and the staff of the Hospice of Western and Central Mass. for all of the care and compassion they gave to Catherine during her illness.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a service at 11:00am in the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 446 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020