|
|
Cathy Ann Whittaker, 62
Ipswich, formerly of Shrewsbury - Cathy Ann Whittaker 62, formerly of Shrewsbury, beloved wife of Paul Buckley, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the in Danvers following her courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Kathleen M. (Senior) Whittaker. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Fitchburg State College and a Master's Degree in marketing from Clark University.
Cathy had a successful career in the electronics industry, most recently with Littlefuse of Chicago, IL until the time of her retirement.
Cathy enjoyed flowers and attending to her gardens. She also enjoyed travelling and socializing with friends, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons. Every conversation with Cathy would include a number of stories about the boys and sharing recent photos. Cathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Laurie Buckley and her husband, Sean Timmons of Salisbury and Nicole Matos and her husband, Henry of Atkinson, NH, a son, Kevin Buckley of Manchester, NH and two grandsons, Liam and Declan. She was also the sister of the late Jeffery T. Whittaker.
Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.jimmyfund.org/gift). Information, directions, condolences at
www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019