J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Cecile (Bellefeuille) Bulak Obituary
Cecile I. (Bellefeuille) Bulak, 80

SPENCER - Cecile I. (Bellefeuille) Bulak, 80, formerly of 19 Sherman Grove, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Worcester Rehab in Worcester after a long battle with Alzheimer's with her loving family at her side.

She was the wife of Chester J. Bulak who died in 2004. She leaves four sons, Michael R. Bulak and his husband Richard Sobak of Chicago, Ill., David E. Bulak and his wife Shirley of Spencer, John J. Bulak and his wife Lynn of Millbury, and Kenneth R. Bulak of Oakham; two daughters, Cheryl M. Grogan and her husband Brian of Webster, NH and Karen A. Bourque and her fiance David Bureau of Hudson, NH., a brother, Edward Bellefeuille and his wife April of Fort Myers, FL., 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of Edward & Cecile (Nobert) Bellefeuille.

Cecile was well known for her 20 years working for McDonald's, retiring in 2011. She was a longtime member of the Spencer Fish & Game Club and known for weighing in fish at the Annual Fishing Derbies. She enjoyed traveling with her husband on vacations to Bar Harbor and Moosehead Lake in ME, and their trips to Foxwoods. She loved her cat Spencer and dog J.R. She had a passion for making homemade apple pies and perogies.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 10 at 11 A.M. in the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the Service from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Western & Central MA, 55 Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
