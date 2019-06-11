|
Cecile T. Burnett, 88
Worcester - Cecile T. (Phaneuf) Burnett, 88, of Worcester died Sunday, June 9th 2019 in Worcester Health Center. She leaves her daughter, Laura Burnett of Worcester with whom she lived; a son, Lewis Burnett and his wife, Kathy of Crossville, TN; a brother, Roger M. T. Phaneuf of Worcester; a sister, Anne Wray of Webster; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, John; a grandchild and her siblings, Jean Biscardi, Annette Phaneuf, Rita Phaneuf; John and Paul Phaneuf.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Joseph A. and Laura A. (Favreau) Phaneuf. Cecile enjoyed watching movies and watching her grandchildren play.
Burial will be at a later date in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may to the c/o Colorectal Cancer, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019