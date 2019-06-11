Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile Burnett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecile Burnett Obituary
Cecile T. Burnett, 88

Worcester - Cecile T. (Phaneuf) Burnett, 88, of Worcester died Sunday, June 9th 2019 in Worcester Health Center. She leaves her daughter, Laura Burnett of Worcester with whom she lived; a son, Lewis Burnett and his wife, Kathy of Crossville, TN; a brother, Roger M. T. Phaneuf of Worcester; a sister, Anne Wray of Webster; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, John; a grandchild and her siblings, Jean Biscardi, Annette Phaneuf, Rita Phaneuf; John and Paul Phaneuf.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of Joseph A. and Laura A. (Favreau) Phaneuf. Cecile enjoyed watching movies and watching her grandchildren play.

Burial will be at a later date in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may to the c/o Colorectal Cancer, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now