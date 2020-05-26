|
|
Cecile C. DesChenes
AUBURN - Cecile C. (Guerin) DesChenes, 95, of Auburn and formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care in Worcester. She was the devoted wife of the late Leopold DesChenes, who passed in 1984.
Born and raised in Worcester, Cecile was one of seven children born to the late Philias and Emma (Lambert) Guerin. She attended Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School, and graduated from Commerce High School. After graduating from high school, Cecile began working as an office clerk at the Norton Company in Worcester. She married her beloved husband Leopold on May 3, 1947 and the pair settled in Auburn shortly thereafter. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her four children, and enjoyed the years spent raising them. Cecile began working again in 1979 at the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company until her retirement in 1988.
She enjoyed painting, sewing, reading, and vacations to Hampton and Ogunquit Beach. Cecile was a member of the Paul Revere Alpha Club, and participated for many years in the of Central South County.
Cecile leaves behind her children, John DesChenes of Marlboro, VT, Marie Narris and her husband Allan of Auburn, Ann Krasowsky of Auburn, and Christine Malitas of South Yarmouth; her six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Gary Krasowsky; daughter-in-law, Maureen DesChenes; and her siblings, Paul, George, Norman, and Richard Guerin, Claire McGee, and Lorraine McDonough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 (https://secure.acsevents.org/site/). Her funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at St. Joseph's Church in Auburn, followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery, with her husband. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Cecile, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020