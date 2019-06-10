|
Cecile M. Ethier, 83
SOUTHBRIDGE - Cecile M. (Bibeau) Ethier, 83, died peacefully at home Sunday, June 9, 2019. She leaves her husband of 64 years, Leonard J. Ethier. They were married May 21, 1955.
She leaves 3 sons, Dr. David Ethier and his wife Margot of Ocala, FL, Todd Ethier and his wife Lynn of Southbridge, and Christopher Ethier and his wife Anne of Dudley, MA. She also leaves 7 grandchildren Brian, Ryan, Kevin, Nicole, Tyler, Christopher, and Matthew, and 2 great-grandchildren Haylee and Braydon. She was predeceased by a brother George Bibeau and a sister Theresa Aucoin.
Cecile was born in Southbridge, Aug. 13, 1935, daughter of Rudolph and Mary (Desaulniers) Bibeau. She was a member of St. John Paul II Parish (Notre Dame Church) and graduated from Mary E. Wells High School. She retired from JC Penney's where she worked for many years.
She enjoyed camping, going to the casino, and loved the beach and spending time at Old Orchard Beach.
The funeral Mass will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10AM at Notre Dame Church (please meet directly at the church) 446 Main Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge Avenue, Southbridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John Paul II Parish, (Notre Dame Church) 279 Hamilton Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. There are no calling hours. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 13, 2019