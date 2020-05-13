|
|
Cecile (Gosselin) Haire, 84
Worcester - Cecile (Gosselin) Haire, 84, a longtime Shrewsbury resident passed away on Monday, May 11th in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after an extended illness.
Cecile was married to Francis Haire who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her two children, Steven T. Haire of Worcester and Denise E. Cote of Holland, MA; a sister, Eleanor Kondracki of Southbridge; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Haire was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Ephram T. And Lillian M. (Garceau) Gosselin and is also predeceased by three brothers, George, Richard and Robert Gosselin and three sisters, Lorraine Lapierre, Marguerite Kewley and Anita Litchfield.
Cecile worked as a billing clerk for the J.J. Nissen Bread Company and retired in 1997. She also worked for Easter Seals of Massachusetts and volunteered at the Shrewsbury Senior Center and the Life Care Center of Auburn.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services will be held privately. A funeral service will be held in Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home and burial will take place in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Cecile may be made to 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
If you wish to watch a live stream of Cecile's funeral service, please visit her obituary on the funeral home website www.Royfuneral.com on Friday, May 15th at 10 AM.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. is directing arrangements, to share a memory of Cecile or to sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 17, 2020