Cecile Lussier, 89
Auburn - Cecile (Elie) Lussier, 89, passed away, surrounded by those she loved, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after an illness.
Her husband of 18 years, Joseph O. Lussier, died in 1968.
She leaves six children: Paul T. Lussier and his wife, Christine A. (Baronsky) Lussier, of Oakland, ME, Norman W. Lussier and his wife, Debra A. (Miller) Lussier, of Millbury, MA, Claire M. (Lussier) Vine and her husband, William A. Vine, of South Attleboro, MA, Gisele L. (Lussier) Norton of North Chesterfield, VA, Renee J. (Lussier) Skaggs and her husband, Guy A. Skaggs, of Norwell, MA, and Denis J. Lussier and his wife, Jennifer J. Winslow, of Fairfield, ME; 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; a sister, Aline P. (Elie) Dubois of Cumberland, RI; a brother, Gilles L. Elie of West Brookfield, MA; an uncle and aunt, Marcel and Cecile Spooner of Cookshire-Eaton, P.Q., Canada; and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Wilfred and Ida (Spooner) Elie; a sister, Germaine A. Belanger; two brothers, Emile G. Elie and Marcel G. Elie; and a son-in-law, Wlliam K. Norton.
Mrs. Lussier was born in La Patrie, P.Q., Canada, on October 20, 1930, and lived in the Cherry Valley section of Leicester and in Millbury before moving to Auburn in 2000.
Because of the coronavirus emergency, she will be buried privately next to her husband in Central Cemetery, Millbury, and a Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701 (www.diabetes.org).
Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, MA, has charge of her arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020