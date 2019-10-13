Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish
35 Hamilton St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile O'Neill


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecile O'Neill Obituary
Cecile O'Neill, 95

Worcester - Cecile (Boucher) O'Neill, 95, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 with her family at her side. She was the daughter of the late Blanche (Beriau) and Joseph Boucher, and was born in Charlton, MA. She is survived by her children Mary Sharkus and her husband Walter, Karen O'Neill, Michael O'Neill, all of Worcester and Cecile Click of California. She also leaves her grandchildren, Cielo and Adam Sharkus, Ryan Click and Nicole Elyateem and great grandchildren, Anthony Sharkus, Farah and Adam Elyateem. She will be deeply missed by her family. Her love and devotion to her children and grandchildren will never be forgotten. "Until we meet again, thank you so much Mom for all that you've done for us".

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am with a Mass in St. Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish at 35 Hamilton St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Download Now