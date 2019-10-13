|
Cecile O'Neill, 95
Worcester - Cecile (Boucher) O'Neill, 95, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 with her family at her side. She was the daughter of the late Blanche (Beriau) and Joseph Boucher, and was born in Charlton, MA. She is survived by her children Mary Sharkus and her husband Walter, Karen O'Neill, Michael O'Neill, all of Worcester and Cecile Click of California. She also leaves her grandchildren, Cielo and Adam Sharkus, Ryan Click and Nicole Elyateem and great grandchildren, Anthony Sharkus, Farah and Adam Elyateem. She will be deeply missed by her family. Her love and devotion to her children and grandchildren will never be forgotten. "Until we meet again, thank you so much Mom for all that you've done for us".
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am with a Mass in St. Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish at 35 Hamilton St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019