Cecile M. (Daigle) Poudrier, 99
UXBRIDGE - Cecile M. (Daigle) Poudrier, 99, of Crown and Eagle Apts. went home to God on Sat. June 29, 2019 at St. Camillus Nursing Center after a brief illness. Her husband Arthur J. Poudrier Sr. died Dec. 21, 1964.
A matriarch of 6 generations, she's survived by 2 sons Arthur J. Poudrier and his wife Barbara of Uxbridge, and Robert A. Poudrier and his wife Laurie of S. Carolina; 3 daughters Rose-"Marie" Campo of Uxbridge, Cecile Monahan and her husband Robert of N. Grosvenordale, CT, and Helen Boule and her husband Francis of Plymouth, NH; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren, 1 great-great-great grandson; a sister-in-law Jeannette Daigle Massey; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by 2 grandchildren Dr. Susan M. Campo-Weiss and Sandra Boule and was sister of the late Nelson Daigle Jr. and Rita Daigle. Born in Lawrence, MA on Nov. 3, 1919 she was the daughter of Nelson N. Sr. and Eva A. LaPlante Daigle and lived in Uxbridge 76 years.
Mrs. Poudrier worked in Sales and Promotions at Bernat Yarn Co. in Uxbridge for 25 years and part-time at Spinerama in Webster for 10 years. She loved to read, do needlework, camp and vacation in Maine, particularly Old Orchard Beach and York Beach. A member of Good Shepherd Church, she belonged to their former St. Anne Sodality and served as a hostess for their Bereavement Committee for many years. Family and Faith was most important to Cecile however. They were the cornerstones of her long life.
Her funeral will be held Sat. July 6 from Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. with a Mass at 12 noon in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St. Linwood. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home in Uxbridge are Sat. July 6 from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Church, P.O. Box 517 Linwood, MA 01525. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019