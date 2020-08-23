Cecilia Balyk

Cecilia M. (Konieczkowski) BalykHOLDEN - Cecilia M. (Konieczkowski) Balyk, 92, passed away peacefully at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center on August 22, 2020. Born in Holden, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Mularz) Konieczkowski.She met the love of her life, Walter Balyk, at a Polish dance in Manhattan, NY. They lived together in Newark, NJ before moving to Holden in 1969. Here they raised a family and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Cecilia worked as a secretary for almost 20 years at Reed Roll Thread Die in Holden.Cecilia truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was passionate about polka dancing and enjoyed seeing her extended family on her trips to Poland. She loved all animals, especially her German Shepard, Ginger.She is survived by her loving husband, Walter Balyk; her son, Joseph G. Balyk and his wife, Marianne; three grandchildren, Brett and his wife, Corinne, Matthew and Bryan; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Cameron. Cecilia was predeceased by her two brothers, Chester and Stanley Mularz.Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, August 25 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring her life will take place at 10:00 am on the following day, Wednesday, August 26 at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.