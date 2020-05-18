|
Cecilia (Bullan) Carroll, 95
Paxton - Cecilia (Bullan) Carroll, 95, of Paxton passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the Holden Nursing Center.
Cecilia was born in Ware, daughter of Thomas and Anna (Bakutis) Bullan and grew up in Gilbertville. She graduated from Hardwick High School and entered the Cadet Nurses Corp and went on to graduate from the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing. She also attended Grinnell College in Iowa. Cecilia was a nurse at Worcester City hospital and was then recruited to join UMASS Medical Center where she enjoyed her work for many years and was proud to have the distinction as the first nurse to retire from the hospital.
Ceal and her husband John raised four children, she loved her life as a nurse and mom, she was a great cook, a skill enhanced using the produce from her husband's bountiful vegetable garden. She was known for her wonderful cakes made with seasonal fruit like rhubarb, she always had something delicious to offer any one who stopped by. She was devoted to her family, that to her absolute delight grew with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Hardwick Historical Society, the New England Antiquities Research Assoc., and the Worcester Antiquarian Society. Cecilia also was a member of the small choir at St. Columba's Church. She was known for being the driver, collecting her friends in her van, the Ceal mobile, attending interesting events, lectures and concerts, and of course out for a "treat" afterwards. During the years after her retirement Cecilia loved to travel, a highlight was making a return trip with her sister, Angie to their parents' home country of Lithuania. During the past, few years Cecilia and her friend and caregiver Liz Wilson would enjoy lunch at the Paxton Senior center and other local adventures. Ceal shared her joy, love, and cheerful optimism with everyone around her.
Cecilia was predeceased by her husband John D. Carroll who passed away in 2000. Cecilia's oldest child, John D. Carroll Jr. passed away March 3, 2020 after a short brave battle with Glioblastoma. She leaves, three children, Thomas B. Carroll and his wife, Robin of Paxton and their children, Lia, Amanda and Thomas, Patrick J. Carroll of West Boylston; Paula C. Kiley and her husband, Darren of Saunderstown, RI, and her daughter in law, Jeanne Carroll of Bremen Maine, wife of John David, and their children, Jessica and John David, III, her sister, Angeline Messier of Ware, four great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at. St. Columba's Church. A Burial service will be in Hardwick Cemetery on Thursday, May 21 at 11:45am. Family and Friends are welcome to bid farewell to Cecilia and are asked to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Columba's Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton, 01612 or to the Hardwick Historical Society, 32 Common St., Hardwick, 01037. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020