Cecilia M. (Sullivan) Kirby, 83Clinton - It is with great sadness that the family of Cecilia M. (Sullivan) Kirby announces her passing, after her hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 83.She leaves to cherish her memory, her six children: Kevin M. Kirby and his wife, Donna, of Clinton, Michael J. Kirby and his wife, Debbie, of Sterling, Joseph F. Kirby, Jr., and his wife, Kristi, of Hudson, Nancy E. Hasselmann, and her husband, Michael, of Rutland, Margaret "Peggy" Baird and her husband, Chris, and Julie M. Cronin, and her husband, Glen, all of Clinton; eleven grandchildren: Alyssa and Ian Kirby, Faye Zukowski, Michael Hasselman, Petty Officer William Cronin, USN, Elizabeth Cronin, Sean and Matthew Baird, Tanya Jacobsen, and Erin and Samantha Kirby; sixteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Constance M. Hilderbran, wife of the late Harold, of Xenia, OH; two brothers: James R. Sullivan, and his wife, Dorothy, of Cooper, ME, and Stephen D. Sullivan and his wife, Janice, of Hubbardston; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Winnie Lucht, whom she thought of as her second sister. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Joseph F. Kirby, Sr., who died in 1995. Her brother, Francis G. Sullivan, also predeceased her.Born and rasied in Clinton, where she later raised her own family, Ceil was the daughter of the late Francis A. and Margaret E. (Grady) Sullivan. She was a graduate of St. Michael's High School, Hudson, Class of 1954, and a life-member of the former Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Clinton. She often attended Mass at St. Benedict's Abbey, Harvard.Ceil learned many skills over her lifetime to fulfill her interests. She was the neighborhood barber, sewing instructor, seamstress, Master Basket Weaver and chair caner, an excellent cook and baker, avid reader, and gardener, to only name a few.She was a stay at home mom for many years, until she was able to take on a part time job at Bolton Spring Farm. She then trained to become a school bus driver, who transported hundreds of children to school each day, during her 25-year career in Clinton and Lancaster. It was the job she loved; she loved the children and they loved her, "Mrs. Kirby, the bus driver."In her retirement she was able to enjoy many trips to her happy place, her second home, in Alexander, Maine, where her family roots began. She enjoyed the simple pleasures – such as marveling at the beautiful views from her back porch – and feeling lucky to be there. It gave her peace and sanity.She was a volunteer at the Thayer Memorial Library, Lancaster, for many years, which she loved doing. Being an avid reader, there were always many books at her house, mostly cook books or books on strong women, something she strived to be.Family was very important to her. She loved when they visited and sat with a cup of tea to chat on her front porch in a rocker. She was so inviting that her children's family and friends felt comfortable to do the same. She loved when people stopped by. There was always a fresh baked good she shared. She made many friends over her lifetime which she cherished; she would strike up a conversation with anyone.She was taken from us after her hard-fought battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's. We ask that you keep others struggling with this disease in your thoughts and prayers. It's a terrible disease that robs memories slowly and surely. Enjoy every moment and cherish the memories.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunrise of Leominster for their continued support, compassion, love and dedication to Ceil during her residency with them. They are truly heroes. We also would like to thank the Clinton Hospital Staff during her brief stays with them, and her doctors, John Stevenson, Rishi Vorhara, for their love of her and their very thoughtful time they spent on her care with us.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you do an act of kindness for someone in Ceil's memory. When you are outdoors enjoying life keep her in your thoughts. Because outdoors was where she found happiness and strength.Ceil's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, in accordance with current state and Diocese guidelines. Once permitted to gather without limitations, a Celebration of Ceil's Life will also be held, at a date and time to be announced. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Ceil, or offer condolences to her family, please visit