|
|
Celina Stafford
DUDLEY - Celina Stafford, 100 years, 11 months and 14 days, formerly of 11 George St., Dudley died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Matulaitis Nursing Home in Putnam, CT where she lived for the last 2.8 years. Celina was born August 15, 1918 in Putnam, CT and was the youngest daughter of the late Adjuder and Celina (Desautels) Benoit. Celina was married to Clifton Stafford on July 1, 1950. He died October 10, 1997.
Besides her parents and husband, Celina was predeceased by two brothers, Philbert and Edward Benoit and four sisters, Estelle Lucier, Leosa Latour, Anna Labonte and Jeanne Meehan. Celina was also predeceased by grandson Erik Jyringi (2010) and infant great-grandaugther, Emily Rose Jyringi. She is survived by two daughters: Suzanne Lavallee of Granby, CT, Jane Duffany and her favorite son-in-law, Harvey Duffany both of Putnam, CT as well as her sister May Benoit, age 102 who also lives at Matulaitis Nursing Home. She also leaves three grandsons, Neil Jyringi and his wife Amanda of Dudley, Shaun Beauchesne and his wife Melissa of Putnam and Jay Beauchesne and his wife Danielle of Halifax, MA, two step grandsons, Barry Duffany and his wife Angela of Smithfield, RI and Timothy Walker and his wife Brenda of Davies, Florida and 11 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Celina worked hard all her life, beginning with Belding Hemmingway, Putnam, CT, then on to Dudley Woolen as a spinner and finally as an inspector at Webster Lens retiring in 1982.
Celina loved socializing, going to the casino and taking bus trips to Atlantic City with Mem Beauchesne. In her later years she had the opportunity to visit Mexico and Florida several times and she forged a great friendship with Norm Duffany! Celina loved to drink beer (Saloo-gagloo!) and she couldn't resist a great party! She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She was a member and attendee of St. Anthony of Padua Church.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22 at St. Anthony Of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley, MA. All are welcome to visit with the family prior to Mass from 10:00 to 11:00. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the newly established Lost and Found Cat Shelter, PO Box 84, Thompson, CT 06277.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 17, 2019