Celine E. Swanberg, 78
Southbridge - Celine E. (Allard) Swanberg, 78, of Therese Ave., passed away on Tuesday, May 7th, in her home after a long illness.
She leaves her sister, Louise Ferron and her longtime companion Harvey Copeland of Putnam; her nephew, John Ferron and his wife Kimberly of Southbridge; her five nieces, Lisa Collins and her husband Michael of Salem, Karen Swanberg of Woodstock, CT, Donna Messier and her husband Michael of Woodstock, CT, Jennifer Sinay and her husband Neil of Ladera Ranch, CA and Kerri MacSwain and her husband Michael of Brighton; her eight great nieces and nephews, Michael Collins, Daniel Collins, Nathan Ferron, Julia Ferron, Patrick Collins, Rebecca Messier, Charlotte Sinay and John Sinay. She was predeceased by her former husband, Richard L. Swanberg. She was born in Worcester the daughter of Louis T. and Viola B. (Bachand) Allard.
Celine was a longtime teacher in Southbridge. She taught French at Mary E. Wells Junior High School from 1967 to 1980. She later taught English at Trinity Catholic Academy retiring in 2000. She also owned and operated the Irish Crystal Company in Woodstock, CT, where she was an exclusive importer and dealer of fine Irish crystal. After retiring Celine was a volunteer at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. Celine enjoyed playing the piano and was an avid reader.
She also enjoyed traveling all over the world. Above all her greatest love was for her family.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th, at Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial in New Notre Dame Cemetery, will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019