Chad Michael McManus
SUTTON - Chad Michael McManus, 36, of Main St. Sutton died Sat April 27, 2019 at home, aside his loving family, after a hard fought battle with brain cancer.
He leaves behind his mother Lucille (Lavoie) Nugent of Sutton formerly of Grafton; his father Philip McManus of Weare, NH; his step-father, Jim Nugent, and step-mother, Ann Marie McManus; his 2 sisters, Lisa Santiago and Crystal McManus; 2 brothers in law, Jean Santiago and James Kuchinski; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Doris (Ducharme) Lavoie of Florida; a step-sister, Kristine Dietrich and her husband Steve; as well as several nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Born in Hampton, VA on Sept. 23, 1982, Chad lived in the Sutton/Grafton and Goffstown/ Manchester areas most of his life. He was educated in both Grafton and Goffstown, NH public school systems. Chad was very passionate about cooking, and worked in the food industry as a line cook, previously for the British Beer Co. in Manchester. He also worked in the roofing/construction industry for several years. In his spare time he loved playing softball, watching all sports, listening to country music, playing pool, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Chad was a strong and caring man who touched the hearts of many and will be forever loved and missed.
Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas will be held on Fri. May 3 from 4 to 8 PM with a service in the funeral home at 8 PM. An additional calling hour will be held prior to his graveside service Sat. May 4 from 9:30 –10:30 AM. Procession will follow to Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chad's Go Fund Me page: www.gofundme.com/sf95y-fund-raiser-for-funeral-expenses .To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019