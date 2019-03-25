|
|
Chad Milliken, 32
Londonderry - Chad J. Milliken, 32, of Londonderry, Vermont passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Chad was born in Framingham, MA on September 20, 1986 the son of Mark and Cathleen (Lenihan) Milliken. Chad graduated from St. Peter Marian High School in Worcester, MA and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of New Haven in Connecticut. He worked as Event Manager at Stratton Mountain for the last 10 years and before that was a Federal Park Ranger at Cape Cod National Seashore for 5 years. Chad adored his family, close friends, and their dogs. He loved the ocean, collecting sea glass, hiking, snowboarding, and riding his motorcycle. Chad was an adventurous soul and a true outdoorsman. Along with sky diving, he recently flew a plane, and enjoyed long-distance running and mountain trail runs. With a passion for nature, Chad loved building bonfires and exploring the world visiting places like Ireland, Costa Rica, and Punta Cuna, enjoying a wide variety of music along the way. Chad is survived by his wife for life Courtney (Quitter) Milliken of Londonderry, VT whom he married June 18, 2017 in Manchester, VT, his parents Mark and Cathleen Milliken of Worcester, MA, brother Ryan Milliken of Worcester, MA, sister Alysha Milliken of Dorchester, MA, maternal grandmother Claudette Lenihan of Hudson, MA, father-in-law John Andrew Quitter of Palermo, NJ, his dogs Jackie, Cooper and Walter and many aunts, uncles and cousins. At Chad's request there are no formal funeral services. A celebration of Chad's Life will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 @ the Auburn Elks Lodge, 754 Southbridge St., Auburn, MA 01501 scheduled from 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM or until we are done. Memorial gifts in Chad's memory may be made to the Chad Milliken Memorial Fund, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Brewster-Shea Funeral Services
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019