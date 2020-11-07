1/1
Charlene Diaz
Charlene Rose (Armenia) Diaz, 71

Worcester - Charlene Rose (Armenia) Diaz, 71, of Worcester, MA died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA. Born in Northbridge, MA, Charlene attended schools in Sutton and Millbury, MA. She worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant for many years in various nursing homes in the Worcester community. She loved going to the beach and she enjoyed many outdoor activities.

Charlene is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Jose D. Diaz; two dear sisters, Deborah McCormick and Ann Possik; three dear brothers, Robert, George and Rene Armenia; two adored nieces, Mellisa and Destiny Armenia; two adored nephews, Robert McCormick Jr. and Rene Armenia Jr.; three dear stepsons, Joe, Danny and Rene; two dear stepdaughters, Elena and Rebecca; fifteen dear grandchildren and six dear great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private. Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610 is handling the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be donated to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 520 Eighth Avenue, 7th floor, New York City, NY 10018


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
