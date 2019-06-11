|
Charlene A. Graney, 74
Northborough - Charlene Ann (Levandowski) Graney, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away on June 10, 2019, after falling ill at home. Charlene was the loving wife of 52 years to Robert N. Graney. Charlene was born in Phoenix, Arizona, one of five children to the late Dr. Thaddeus and Dorothy (Rohrbacher) Levandowski.
Charlene was raised in Webster, MA and attended Bartlett High School, Class of 1962 prior to enrolling at Cardinal Cushing College where she studied liberal arts and medical science. Charlene and Robert lived a short while in Quincy and Randolph before relocating to Northborough in 1971. She worked for a short period at Honeywell before focusing on caring for her growing family at home. Charlene enjoyed making beautiful floral arrangements, decorating her home, volunteering to help others, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family during the Holidays, especially Christmas. She loved her family and took pride in caring for them.
In addition to her husband Robert, Charlene is survived by her three children, Robert Graney, Jr and his wife Sophie of Chelmsford, Kellie Doyle and her husband Brian of Littleton, and Melissa Graney of Berlin; 5 grandchildren, Charlie and Georges Graney and Tommy, Aiden and Audrey Doyle, all whom she adored. Charlene also leaves her four siblings, Ted Levandowski and his wife Susan of Bristol, RI, Nancy Levandowski of Marlborough, John Levandowski and his wife Sandra of Southborough and Mary Lou Stewart and her husband Jeff of Westport, CT.
Calling hours for Charlene are from 4-7pm on Tuesday, June 18th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, June 19th at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. www.childrenshospital.org. To leave a condolence please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019