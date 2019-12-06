|
Charlene M. (Little) Stavros, 64
Spencer - Charlene M. (Little) Stavros, 64, passed away on Tuesday November 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with illness. Charlene was born in the Jefferson neighborhood of Holden and raised in Spencer. She was born the daughter of Craig R. and Joan A. (Armstrong) Little, Craig Little passed away in 1955 and Charlene was raised by her mother and her mother's second husband, Ralph "Sonny" Ethier.
Charlene will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Brydi L. Ricard of Spencer; her son, Craig-Robert L. Ricard of Spencer; her sister, Jacqualyn Velozo of Taunton; her brothers, Paul Ethier of Cherry Valley and Thomas Ethier of North Oxford as well as many members of her extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph Ethier in 1990 and Joan Ethier in 2016, and her eldest daughter, Christina (Stavros) Debs who passed away in 2018.
Charlene graduated from Saint Anne Academy in Marlborough in 1973. She went on to attend Kenneth Hair Design Institute in Framingham and opened Salon 110, with locations in Worcester and Spencer. Charlene owned and operated Salon 110 for over 40 years. She also owned Ethier's Cafe in Spencer for 28 years, between 1990-2018. Charlene was a hardworking and dedicated woman who loved her family. She was a member of Mary Queen of the Rosary Church in Spencer. She cared deeply for animals of all kinds, enjoyed driving nice cars and decorating for and celebrating the holidays. She will be remembered by her children for her strength, dedication and love.
Charlene's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Saint Vincent's Hospital, who showed exceptional dedication and kindness. A private committal service and burial will be held at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton at the convenience of the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019