Charlene P. (DesRosiers) White, 64
Oxford - Charlene P. (DesRosiers) White, 64, of Whiting Road, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Laurence R. White of Oxford; two daughters, Melissa S. Nowak and her husband Christopher of Oxford, and Lauren T. Berthiaume and her husband Steven of Dudley; two grandsons, Matthew C. Nowak of Oxford and Travis R. Berthiaume of Dudley; several nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, a brother-in law; and a close friend who was like a sister to her, Cynthia Clark. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth DesRosiers. She was born in Southbridge, daughter of the late Raymond F. and Pearl S. (Guerard) DesRosiers, and lived in Charlton before moving to Oxford in 1978. She graduated from Charlton High School in 1972.
Mrs. White worked in the accounts payable department at various automotive dealerships for 32 years, retiring from Ragsdale Kia of Spencer in 2009. She was an active member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford, where she belonged to the 334 Club, made raffle baskets, and was a greeter. She enjoyed traveling to Kennebunkport, Maine.
The family would like to thank the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, for the exceptional care given to Charlene during her time with them.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrington Cancer Center, 55 Sayles St., Southbridge, MA 01550. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019