Charles M. Alafberg
WORCESTER - Charles M. Alafberg, 86, of Worcester, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Homestead Hall after an illness.
Charles was predeceased by his daughter Mary Alafberg Harris and his son John Alafberg.
He leaves his wife of 27 years, Diane H. Krikorian; a daughter-in-law Sandra "Laney" Alafberg of Worcester; a grandson John Alafberg of Van Nuys, Calif.; a granddaughter Ashley Alafberg of Worcester; a stepdaughter Kimberlee Elbe of Worcester; two step-granddaughters Julia and Sophia Elbe, who lovingly called him Papa; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by four sisters and a brother.
Charles was born in Queens, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1956.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Vernon Hill American Legion Post 435.
Charles worked at the Wyman-Gordon Co. North Grafton plant for 36 years, before retiring in 1997. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union, serving as president of his Local 2285 for several years.
Charles served as the AFL-CIO Community Services Liaison for the United Way of Central Mass., and was a member of its Board of Directors.
He was a member of the Central Massachusetts AFL-CIO Labor Council, Democratic City Committee, Massachusetts Senior Action Council and the Retired Men's Club of Greendale.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The burial will military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vernon Hill American Legion Post 435, 267 Providence St., Worcester, MA 01607.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020