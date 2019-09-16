|
Charles "Charlie" Alberda, 86
Whitinsville - Charles "Charlie" Alberda, 86, of Burdon St., died peacefully at home on Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 surrounded by friends. He was "Uncle Charlie" to many.
Born in Ossining, NY on Nov 30, 1932, he was the son of Charles and Bertha (Bishop) Alberda. His mom and twin brother died shortly after childbirth. He was raised in Whitinsville by his Aunt Tillie. He is survived by distant relatives.
Charlie lived in the Whitinsville area most of his life and was a U.S Army veteran. He worked as a property manager for most of his working career and later enjoyed working as a certified visiting nursing assistant.
Charlie had many close friends over the years, too many to mention. He will be deeply missed by the Nigro, Blake and Hayward families, David Peter, Peter & Paul Davidson, and Al Boisvert. Charlie was a kind soul who had an "open door" for many in need throughout his life. He was a very social person who made deep roots in the community, developing many meaningful relationships.
He had a spiritual side, believing in a higher power and was true to his belief that we are all created equal. He lived by the words of Paul the Apostle, Galatians 5:22-23 "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control".
Many thanks to the kindness and guidance from Salmon VNA Hospice. Charlie passed peacefully and with dignity.
According to his wishes Charlie will be cremated, and his cremains are to be scattered in a special place. A Celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Sat. Sept. 21, 2019 at 12 noon in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville. memorial calling hour will be held prior to the service from 10-12 PM. To leave a condolence message for his family and friends please visit:
