|
|
Fr. Charles Armey, Jr.
Shrewsbury - Fr. Charles R. Armey, Jr., 79, of Shrewsbury, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Fr. Armey was born in Worcester, son of the late, Helen L. (Ross) Lane and the late Charles R. Armey. He graduated from Saint Peter Central Catholic High School in 1960, and Magna Cum Laude from Worcester State University in 1975, with a bachelor's degree in Sociology. In 1973, he received the "Certificat d'Etudes" from the French government after completing a study of "2000 Years of French History". He also received a graduate assistantship in educational administration from the University of Nevada in 1976. He also served as director of music and organist at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, for many years.
He completed his studies for priesthood in 1980 at Saint Bernard Seminary in Rochester, NY, receiving a Master of Divinity degree. Fr. Armey was ordained a Priest on September 20, 1980, by Bishop Bernard J. Flanagan, at Saint Paul's Cathedral in Worcester.
Fr. Armey's assignments include being associate pastor of Saint Mary's Parish in Spencer; Saint Bernard Parish in Fitchburg; and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Worcester. He was named Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Southbridge; in 1999 he was granted a summer sabbatical in Paris, where he attended the American University. He was later named Pastor Our Lady of Loreto in Worcester, before his retirement. During his retirement, Fr. Armey continued his priestly minister, by celebrating Mass regularly at Saint John's Church in Worcester.
Fr. Armey is survived by his cousins, Janet F. Perry and her family of Auburn; and Cynthia Butts and her family of Windsor, CT.
A Calling Hour will be on Thursday, February 20, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. in Saint John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. in Saint John's Church, with Bishop Robert J. McManus, as Principal Celebrant. Interment beside his mother will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Clergy Benefit Plan, in care of Fr. Niccolls, 40 Brattle Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Services are in care of MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020