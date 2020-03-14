|
Charles J. Ayoub, 85
SHREWSBURY - Charles J. Ayoub, 85, of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 with his family by his side at his residence.
Born in Boston during the Great Depression, Charlie was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Gammal) Ayoub. He grew up in Worcester and moved to Shrewsbury when he started his family. His wife, Joanna (Eliopoulos) Ayoub passed away in 2003. He was a founding contributor and life-long member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester. He and his sister, Eleanor were also co-founders and active members of St. George's chapter of the Syrian Orthodox Youth Organization (SOYO).
Charlie was a maverick, an adventurer, and a practical philosopher. He was a man of deep faith with a passion for questioning and debating difficult theological questions about man's place in this world and the extent of God's active involvement in His Creation. Charlie demanded perfection from himself and from those around him; and he profoundly believed that our purpose in life is to help others.
Charlie was drafted into the Army in 1957 and was stationed for three years in Frankfurt, Germany. He was assigned to the Army Security Agency as a cryptographer. During his off-duty hours he traveled much of Europe and raced his Peugeot 403 on the streets of Germany with the Frankfurt Auto Sports and Touring Club. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Charlie returned to Worcester and, after a stint in retail, developed his career as a professional salesman of audio and video equipment. He met his wife, Joanna at work and proceeded to sweep her off her feet with his trademark charm.
Charlie leaves a son, Joseph C. Ayoub II of Alexandria, VA and a daughter, Dr. Jennifer A. Ayoub of West Palm Beach, FL. His sister, Eleanor M. Ayoub, passed away in 2013.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Charlie's family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:45 AM in St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street, Worcester. The funeral service will commence at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral with the Rev. Fr. Milad Selim, Dean of the Cathedral, officiating. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
If you wish to make a donation in Charlie's memory, contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 30 Anna Street, Worcester 01604.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr., Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
MAY HIS MEMORY
BE ETERNAL
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020