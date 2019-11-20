|
Charles Belanger, Jr., M.D.
Holden - Charles "Chuck" Francis Xavier Belanger, Jr., 79, of Holden, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at UMass Memorial Healthcare-University Campus, Worcester, shortly after a sudden stroke.
Chuck was born in Winchendon, son of Charles F.X. and Marie Myrtle (Cable) Belanger. Raised in Holden, he was a 1958 graduate of Wachusett Regional High School. After obtaining a Bachelor of Science with High Distinction in Physics from WPI, he entered the masters program in physics at the University of Wisconsin before choosing to pursue a career in medicine.
He received medical degrees from Dartmouth and the University of Vermont. His distinguished medical career began in pediatrics at Buffalo Children's Hospital. He served as a major in the Army Medical Corps in Columbus, GA. Back in Massachusetts he worked as Associate Director of the Hahnemann Hospital Emergency Department before joining the medical staff at Paul Revere Insurance Company, rising to Vice-President and Medical Director.
As a life-long environmentalist, conservationist, nature and animal lover, Chuck was an active member of the Holden Garden Club, Wachusett Greenways and Wachusett Meadows and volunteered countless hours to projects and fundraising programs for each.
Together with his family, he travelled extensively throughout New England in all seasons enjoying especially summer hikes and cross-country skiing in winter. Chuck's meticulous nature allowed him to excel at hobbies ranging from model-train building to embroidery and stained-glass creations.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Gail A. (Prentice) Belanger whom he met during high school and married after college in 1962. He also leaves a son, Christopher C. Belanger of Montecito, CA; a daughter, Joy E. Maidrand and her husband, Craig of Dover, NH; a sister, Ann O'Halloran and her husband, Jack of Waltham; three grandchildren, Lexie, Zachary and Zoey; a niece, Michelle and two nephews, Russell and Timothy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 12 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 12 pm on Monday, November 25th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Donations may be made to Sweetpea F.O.R. Animals, Inc., 1090 Pleasant Street, Paxton, MA 01612.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019