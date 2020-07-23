Rev. Charles E. J. Borowski, 79Webster - Reverend Charles E. J. Borowski, 79, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Harrington Healthcare at Hubbard after being stricken ill while driving his automobile.He leaves a sister, Dolores M. "Dolly" Hebert of Worcester; his godchild, Kathleen A. Kender of Shrewsbury; 2 nephews, Stephen B. Hebert of Shrewsbury and William Borowski of Millbury; a niece, Michelle Borowski of Dudley; and a sister-in-law, Edwina of Dudley; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and William Borowski.He was born in Webster on March 5, 1941, the son of Edward F. and Della E. (Nowakowska) Borowski and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1958. He studied philosophy at St. Mary Seminary and theology at Saints Cyril & Methodius Seminary, both in Orchard Lake, MI and was ordained to the priesthood on May 19, 1966, by Bishop Bernard J. Flanagan.He first was an assistant pastor at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Worcester for 3 years. In 1969, he became a member of the faculty at Saints Cyril & Methodius Seminary, teaching there until 1974. He was assigned as assistant pastor at Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Peter Church, St. John Church, St. Catherine of Sweden Church and St. Stephen Church, all in Worcester, from 1974 to 1987. He then became associate pastor at St. Andrew Bobola Church in Dudley. He was appointed chaplain at the Providence House Nursing Homes in Worcester, Millbury and Southbridge from 1987 to 1991. Father Borowski became the pastor of Saint Joseph Church in Gardner on July 12, 1991 and then the administrator of St. Paul/St. Thomas parish in Warren for one year before being named pastor of St. Stanislaus Church in West Warren on February 11, 1994. He served as the pastor of St. Hedwig Church in Southbridge for 12 years, retiring in 2011. In retirement, he helped at Saint Joseph Basilica until the present time."Father Charley," as he was affectionately known, brought the sacraments to many shut-ins in the area during his retirement. For over 2 decades, he organized a weekly "Hour of Prayer for Vocations" which was held in a different parish of the diocese every week. Fluent in Polish, he offered classes in that language at his different parishes.His funeral will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, with the Most Reverend Robert J. McManus, Bishop of Worcester, as the main celebrant. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. He will lie in state on Monday, July 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the church, where a vigil service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with the Reverend William F. Sanders, Dean of Deanery VII, presiding. Current guidelines will be in place and all are asked to wear a mask. Donations in his name may be made to the Clergy Benefit Plan of the Diocese of Worcester, 49 Elm Street, Worcester, MA 01609. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.