|
|
Charles F. Brophy, 82
NORTHBOROUGH/LANCASTER - Charles F. Brophy, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough. His beloved wife of 50 years, Anne (Billingham) Brophy passed away on January 17, 2019.
Born in Medford and raised in Somerville, he was the son of the late John and "Toots" (Elizabeth Ross) Brophy. He was a graduate of Somerville High School, attended M.I.T. and completed his undergraduate studies at Boston College. Charles served his country as a member of the Army National Guard for six years. He enjoyed a long career as a technical writer in the software industry, retiring from Honeywell after 35 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, he was an avid reader of history and mysteries.
Charles will be laid to rest beside his beloved Anne in a private service at St. John's Cemetery in Lancaster. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019