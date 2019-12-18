Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Henderson's Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
52 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
413-737-3316
Charles Carelock


1953 - 2019
Charles Carelock Obituary
Charles A. Carelock, 66

Worcester - Charles A. Carelock of Worcester Massachusetts formerly of Springfield Massachusetts departed this life on December 13 2019 in Life Center of Auburn. He was the only son of the late James A. Carelock and Janet A. Carelock. He is survived by Mary Carelock Grant (Theo) of Los Angeles CA and Debra Carelock Ingram (Scott) of Rockingham NC.

Services will be held Monday December 23,2019 at Henderson Funeral Home, 52 Hancock St. Springfield, MA Visitation will be 10-11AM with funeral service immediately following at 11AM. Henderson Funeral Home is in charge of all professional services. Please sign guest book at www.hendersonsfh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
