Charles Carlson Obituary
Charles Philip Carlson, 83

Eastham, MA - passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. Charles was the husband of the late Patricia Holt Carlson. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late C. Philip and Helen (Erickson) Carlson.

Mr. Carlson, a graduate of Millbury High School and UMass, was an account executive at Norton Company for 40 years before retiring to his beloved Cape Cod.

He was the father of Rev. Andrew C. Carlson (former wife Karen) of Rutland, Vt. and Jonathan P. Carlson (Stephanie) of Worcester, grandfather of Alexander, Nils, James, Rachel and Stephen, and brother of Linda C. Mendillo (Angelo) of R.I.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at Nickerson Funeral Home in Orleans on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11:00 a.m.

An Interment service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Council on Aging, Eastham MA, or to the Mustard Seed Kitchen in Wellfleet, MA.

For full obituary, see

www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
