MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
CASELLO, Charles Paul

Of Watertown. May 30, 2019, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Grace Louise (Thurston) Casello. Devoted father of Laura G. LaPan & her husband Lawrence of Marlboro, Janet Casello Johnson & her husband Carl of Pullmon Washington, and Charlene P. Sugrue & her husband Edward of Watertown. Dear brother of 9 late brothers & sisters. Loving grandfather of Michelle Sandstorm, Kim Barnes, Stefanie & Aimee Sugrue, and Mats & CJ Johnson. Loving great-grandfather of Johnathan & Matthew Barnes. A Funeral Service will be held in the Grace Chapel, 525 Main St. Watertown on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 10 AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 PM in the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home 270 Main St. Watertown. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. US Navy Veteran, WWII.

MacDonald-Rockwell FH

www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019
