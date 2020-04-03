|
|
Charles "Chic" Chanis, 93
WORCESTER - Charles "Chic" Chanis, 93, of Worcester, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Irene (Davidson) Chanis; four sons, Christopher Chanis and his wife, Roula of Spencer; Stephen Chanis and his wife, Norma of West Boylston; Peter Chanis and his wife, Lisa Whited of Portland, ME; Gregory Chanis and his wife, Polly Chandler of Tiburon, CA; three grandchildren, Claire, Alexander and Gabriel Chanis of Portland, ME and many nieces and nephews. His brother William P. Chanis and two sisters, Sophia Johns and Dorothy Bowse predeceased him.
Chic was born in Worcester, the son of Spyridon and Vasiliki (Pappas) Chanis. He was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Chic was well known in Worcester for his friendly outgoing nature and being an accomplished candlepin bowler and golfer. He served in the US Army during WWII, and had worked for Paul Hats in Worcester and for many years for the US Postal Service. After retirement he then worked at Juniper Hills Golf course where he spent many of his free hours there as well. Golfing with his friends and his sons was one of things he enjoyed most. We will miss him more than words can say but are glad he is now at peace.
Private services will be coordinated with St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Veterans Shelter, 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605 or to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester,
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020