Charles Creighton III
1944 - 2020
Charles R. Creighton, III

Lake Worth, FL - Charles R. Creighton, III of Lake Worth Fla., passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Trustbridge Hospice Residence after a period of declining health.

Charles was born November 7, 1944 in Worcester, the son of the late Betty and Walter Derosier, and Charles R Creighton II. Raised here, Charles graduated from Commerce High, served in the Mass Army National guard during Vietnam. Always interested in horses, Charlie spent years working as a horse trainer associated with the U.S. Polo Association in Texas and later in Florida before retiring.

He is survived by his sister, Jane K. Pickett of Worcester; two nieces, Mary Pickett and her husband Marc Pifko, of Lynnfield, and Elizabeth Pickett of Northborough; a nephew Matthew Pickett of Hawaii; many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, a sister, Joan K. Quirk of Cohasset also predeceased him. Charles had two special friends in Lake Worth: Marcy Zeltzer, and J.J. Deignan, whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
