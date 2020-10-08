Charles R. Creighton, IIILake Worth, FL - Charles R. Creighton, III of Lake Worth Fla., passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Trustbridge Hospice Residence after a period of declining health.Charles was born November 7, 1944 in Worcester, the son of the late Betty and Walter Derosier, and Charles R Creighton II. Raised here, Charles graduated from Commerce High, served in the Mass Army National guard during Vietnam. Always interested in horses, Charlie spent years working as a horse trainer associated with the U.S. Polo Association in Texas and later in Florida before retiring.He is survived by his sister, Jane K. Pickett of Worcester; two nieces, Mary Pickett and her husband Marc Pifko, of Lynnfield, and Elizabeth Pickett of Northborough; a nephew Matthew Pickett of Hawaii; many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, a sister, Joan K. Quirk of Cohasset also predeceased him. Charles had two special friends in Lake Worth: Marcy Zeltzer, and J.J. Deignan, whom he loved dearly.Funeral services and burial will be held privately. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.