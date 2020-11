Charles R."Bob" Emerson, 73SPENCER - Charles R. "Bob" Emerson, 73, died November 27, 2020 in Quaboag Rehab and Skilled Care Center after a long battle with cancer.Bob was born in Wichita Falls, TX the son of the late Marilyn and Louis Emerson. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Emerson; cousins; numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Emerson.Bob graduated from Penn State University and worked many years at Hanover Insurance Group as a systems analyst. He had a very sharp mind and intense curiosity about many topics, including history, both modern and ancient. Playing his guitar was one of his favorite ways to relax and he had a beautiful singing voice. He was also an avid gamer. Bob enjoyed woodworking, building much of the woodwork in the house, including built-in cabinetry. He served on the Spencer Zoning Board of Appeals for several years.Funeral services are private for the family. Memorial donations may be made in his name to: NET Research Foundation 31 St. James Avenue, Suite 365 Boston, MA 02116 ( www.netrf.org ) Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer.