Charles R."Bob" Emerson, 73
SPENCER - Charles R. "Bob" Emerson, 73, died November 27, 2020 in Quaboag Rehab and Skilled Care Center after a long battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Wichita Falls, TX the son of the late Marilyn and Louis Emerson. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Emerson; cousins; numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Emerson.
Bob graduated from Penn State University and worked many years at Hanover Insurance Group as a systems analyst. He had a very sharp mind and intense curiosity about many topics, including history, both modern and ancient. Playing his guitar was one of his favorite ways to relax and he had a beautiful singing voice. He was also an avid gamer. Bob enjoyed woodworking, building much of the woodwork in the house, including built-in cabinetry. He served on the Spencer Zoning Board of Appeals for several years.
Funeral services are private for the family. Memorial donations may be made in his name to: NET Research Foundation 31 St. James Avenue, Suite 365 Boston, MA 02116 (www.netrf.org
) Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer.