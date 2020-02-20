|
Charles E. Ernenwein
Shrewsbury - Charles E. Ernenwein, 88 of Shrewsbury, died at home with his family at his side on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Born in Rome New York, Charles was the son of the late George and Grace (Filkins) Ernenwein. His beloved wife Beverly R. (Christie) who he met and while serving in the US Army at Fort Devens preceded him in 1994.
Charles leaves two children a daughter Rita Williams and her husband Arthur of Holden, a son Ronald Ernenwein and his wife Julie of Grafton, two brothers George Ernenwein and James Ernenwein both of Rome New York, three sisters Ella McIntyre of Jessup Maryland, Joan Dewolfe of Rome New York and Gail Proctor of Hurricane UT. Charles also leaves his four beloved grandchildren Megan Williams, Erica Murdoch, Zachary Ernenwein, Monika Ernenwein and one great granddaughter Lyndon Williams, he will be forever remembered by many as Grampa Charlie. Charles was preceded by siblings Richard Ernenwein, Thomas Ernenwein, Leona Rathburn and Pauline Root.
An Army Veteran and faith member of St Anne's Church in Shrewsbury, Charles was also a sportsman who loved fishing and hunting, was a member of the 8 Point Sportsman's Club and the Webster Fish and Game. Charles worked for many years for Norman City Truck prior to opening his own furniture restoration company, The Striping Workshop of Worcester. Charles and his wife Beverley had a love for antiques and took great pride in the process of restoring them, many family members and friends still show pride in their beloved heirloom that were restored by his company. He was a humble and kind man that always took the time to help others even if they were a total stranger. His trade mark offering to friends new and old was always a four leaf clover which he had an uncanny ability to find.
Funeral services for Charles will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 with visiting hours from 8am -11am at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 followed by a Mass in St. Anne's Church at 11:30. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to www.kindnesscoalitionma.org or to www.projectnewhopema.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020