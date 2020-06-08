Charles R. Favreault, Jr., 86WORCESTER - Charles R. Favreault Jr., 86, of Worcester, Massachusetts died peacefully on Sunday, June 7th, 2020.Charles, a life-long Worcester resident, son of the late Helen (Sullivan) and Charles R. Favreault, Sr. He leaves his wife Lorraine J. (Guertin) Favreault, with whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this August, and three daughters: Mary-Frances Reardon (John Reardon) of Worcester, Charlene Griffin (Joseph Griffin) of Holden, and Amy Benoit (Daniel Benoit) of Rutland; seven grandchildren, whom he dearly loved: Matthew and William Reardon, Daniel and Kalene Griffin, and Kaitlyn, Molly and Joseph Benoit; and great-granddaughter, Ava DiPerrio.He also leaves behind brothers David Favreault of Eugene, Oregon, and Edward Favreault of Worcester; a sister, Barbara Favreault of Worcester; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Charles served in the U.S. Army (2nd Platoon CO A 26th Infantry RCT) and was stationed in Germany. He served during the Cold War and is considered a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.Rarely was Charles seen in public without his "Big Red One" cap, which he wore with pride.Charles was a graduate of South High School and Worcester State Teachers College, earning both a bachelor's degree and MEd at Worcester State.During his four-decade career in Worcester Public Schools, Charles taught at Woodland Street Elementary School, Providence Street Junior High School, and South High Community School where he was Department Chair of Social Studies. He later served as the History and Social Studies Liaison for the city and was appointed Chair of the WPS Liaisons. Charles co-founded the Educational Association of Worcester with forever friends Fred Riley, Bill Ferris, and Bob Johnson. He also coached softball, basketball, and golf throughout his career.A believer in faith, family, and friends, Charles was happiest around the table at family gatherings. He enjoyed summering on Cape Cod, painting seascapes, and listening to Neil Diamond.As years passed, he deeply grieved the loss of dear friends and fellow members of the Main South Legion Post 341 and Metropolitan Diners Club.The family wishes to acknowledge the many doctors and nurses who cared for Charlie at Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center.A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Angels, 1222 Main Street. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Worcester Education & Development Foundation Inc. (WEDF), Suite 224, 210 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA 01609. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.