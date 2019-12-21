|
|
Charles E. Fay, 100
WESTBOROUGH - Charles E. Fay, 100, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Westborough Healthcare. He was the husband of the late Anne M. (Darling) Fay.
Born in Westborough, he was the son of the late Laurence and Eliza (Bixby) Fay.
He was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1937 graduate of Westborough High School. He also attended and graduated from Bryant and Stratton Business School in Boston.
During WWII he served with the United States Army.
Mr. Fay was employed as an accountant at Wyman-Gordon for 41 years retiring in 1981.
He was a member of the former First Baptist Church in Westborough, the First Baptist Church in Worcester and was affiliated with The Congregational Church of Westborough. He was a member of the Round Table, a former Library Trustee and former volunteer for Meals On Wheels and the Westborough Food Pantry.
He is survived by one son, Richard L. Fay and his wife, Carol, of Wardsboro, VT; one daughter, Nancy C. Jewell and her husband, Roger, of Whitinsville; four grandchildren, John Carr, Jennifer Alexander, Elizabeth Fay and Stephanie Fay and one great-grandchild, Ashley Alexander.
A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery in Westborough. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Worcester, 111 Park Ave., Worcester, MA 01609
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019